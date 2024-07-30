Paris Olympics 2024: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis

Rohan Bopanna brought down the curtains on an illustrious career in Indian tennis after his first-round exit from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Bopanna, who earlier announced his retirement from the Davis Cup, will not represent India in multi-sport and continental events, ruling him out of the Asian Games, which is two years away.

The 44-year-old will, however, continue to play on the ATP Tour.

Even before the official announcement came from Bopanna, it was clear that the Indian tennis player was competing in his last Olympic Games. Partnering N Sriram Balaji, the Indian pair lost their first round match 7-5, 6-2 to the French pair of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils.

Bopanna bowed out of the Olympics without a career Olympic medal. He and Sania Mirza came close to winning the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but ended up finishing fourth.

He, however, had a good outing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, where he won the gold medal, partnering with Rutuja Bhosale, in mixed doubles.

Speaking to news agency PTI in Paris, Bopanna confirmed that he had played his last match for India at the Olympics. “This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes,” he said.

He added that he was happy to have had a two-decade long career in Indian colours. “This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I’ll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I’m extremely proud of that,” he added.

Bopanna, partnering Mathew Ebden, won the Australian Open Grand Slam title in 2024. At 43 years and nine months, he is the oldest tennis player to win a Grand Slam title in the open era. His first Grand Slam title was the French Open triumph in 2017 in the mixed doubles category, along with Gabriela Dabrowski.