Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra bid for gold with 'season best' displays

Paris/New Delhi: India's Vinesh Phogat is one win away from securing a medal for India after advancing to the semi-finals of the women's 50kg event at Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat stunned world No 1 and defending champions Yui Susaki of Japan in the Round of 16, before edging out Ukraine Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals. Vinesh will take on Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez for a place in the final.

Meanwhile, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra declared that he is ready for the high-quality javelin throw Olympic finals after making quite a statement by qualifying top of the charts with a season's best performance in his very first attempt on Tuesday. Chopra covered 89.34m which was the second-best performance of his career behind the 89.94m achieved in 2022. "I try to be good in the first attempt, but it doesn't always happen," Chopra said, making it clear that he was in as much hurry to wind up the media interaction as well.