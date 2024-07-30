Live
Just In
Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar out of medal contention in rowing
India’s sole rowing athlete at the Olympics, Balraj Panwar eliminated from medal contention after finishing fifth in the men’s single scull fourth quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
The 25-year old finished fifth with a timing of 7:05.10 which was insufficient to make him qualify for the medal rounds of the competition. He will now take part in the C/D semifinals of the event, which will see him fight for a final ranking between 13th-24th place.
Polish athlete,Yauheni Zalatoy representing the Athlètes Individuels Neutres (AIN) finished first with a time of 6:49.27 in the quarterfinal event.
Balraj had carved his way to the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the first heat with a time of 7:07.11 and finishing second in Repechage 2 with a time of 7:12.41.
Quarterfinal 4 results:
Yauheni Zalatoy (AIN) - 6:49.27 (Qualified for Semifinal A/B)
Giedrius Bieliauskas (Lithuania) - 6:51.80 (Qualified for Semifinal A/B)
Ryuta Arakawa (Japan) - 6:54.17 (Qualified for Semifinal A/B)
Kristian Vasilev (Bulgaria) - 6:58.67 (Qualified for Semifinal C/D)
Balraj Panwar (India) - 7:05.10 (Qualified for Semifinal C/D)
Abdelkhalek Elbanna (Egypt) - 7:18.59 (Qualified for Semifinal C/D)