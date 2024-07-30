Live
- FM Sitharaman slams Oppn’s ‘misleading campaign’ on Budget 2024, cites UPA-era figures
- Haryana CM urges teachers to contribute for country's development
- Punjab Guv-designate Kataria reaches Chandigarh
- After US, Japan raises doubts over presidential election result in Venezuela
- Paris Olympics: 'He has never returned empty-handed from any event,' says Sarabjot's coach Abhishek Rana
- Wayanad landslide toll touches 93; CM Vijayan describes it as worst disaster to hit Kerala
- Madras HC directs TN Police to provide protection for screening of Tamil film ‘Kavundapalayam’
- JP Nadda hails 'visionary' Budget, says it's based on four pillar of 'GYAN'
- Turkey detains 103 for drug trafficking, seizes over 1.3 tonnes of narcotics
- SC grants bail to Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Just In
Paris Olympics: 'Years of hard work paid off', says Sarabjot's coach Abhishek Rana
The years of hard work finally paid off, said Sarabjot Singh's coach Abhishek Rana, after his protege bagged his maiden Olympic medal on Tuesday.
Chateauroux: The years of hard work finally paid off, said Sarabjot Singh's coach Abhishek Rana, after his protege bagged his maiden Olympic medal on Tuesday.
Sarabjot, who was competing in his debut Olympics, partnered with Manu Bhaker in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, to win the bronze medal, beating South Korea 16-10.
"It's a wonderful moment. Years of hard work have paid off today. While we didn't get the gold, earning a bronze medal is a valuable new experience. From here, we will begin a new journey and aim to win gold in the next Olympics," Rana told broadcasters after the match.
Last year, Sarabjot won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol men's team event and a silver medal in mixed team at the Asian Games in China. He also won multiple medals in the international stage across junior and senior level.