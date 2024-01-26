  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

PGA Tour: Indian-Americans Theegala, Bhatia make cut at Farmers Insurance Open

PGA Tour: Indian-Americans Theegala, Bhatia make cut at Farmers Insurance Open
x
Highlights

Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala shot two birdies in a row to make the cut at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Runner-up at the opening event this season, Theegala, who shot 72 in the first round added a 68 and at 4-under 140 he made the cut in Tied 50th place.

La Jolla (USA): Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala shot two birdies in a row to make the cut at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Runner-up at the opening event this season, Theegala, who shot 72 in the first round added a 68 and at 4-under 140 he made the cut in Tied 50th place.

Also making the cut was Akshay Bhatia (70-71) on the cutline at T-64 and he was 1-under for 36 holes. Bhatia was in the Top-15 in his first two starts of the season in Hawaii. Aaron Rai, who also has an Indian connection from his parents' side, has rounds of 66-70 and is lying T-7 and is 8-under and five shots behind the leader.

Stephan Jaeger of Germany holed a 35-foot eagle putt on his final hole for an 8-under 64 and took a one-shot lead over Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark after the second round. The 32-year-old Jaeger was at 12-under halfway through the tournament. Jaeger shot a 68 on the South Course a day earlier.

Hojgaard shot a bogey-free 66 on the North Course and was at 11-under. Thomas Detry of Belgium and Matthieu Pavon of France were 10-under after playing the South Course. Pavon played a consistent round of 65 with just one bogey while Detry had two bogeys in his final four holes for a 68.

Tony Finau (66, North Course) and Michael Kim (68, South Course) were 9-under. Aaron Rai (70), Emiliano Grillo (69) and Joseph Bramlett (66) were all at 8-under after playing the South Course.

San Diegan Xander Schauffele, who is ranked No. 5 in the world, was in a group of 13 at 7-under after a 68 on the North Course. The first-round leader Kevin Yu (64-74) fell off the pace after a 74 on the South Course. Yu is now T-23.

Defending champion Max Homa, ranked No. 7 in the world, shot a 70 on the North Course and was at 4 under. Hideki Matsuyama shot his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth on the South Course during his round of 71.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X