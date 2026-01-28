  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

PGTI School: Jhared Hack builds three-shot lead on day two of final qualifying stage

  • Created On:  28 Jan 2026 10:00 PM IST
PGTI School: Jhared Hack builds three-shot lead on day two of final qualifying stage
X

Ahmedabad: American Jhared Hack, who had won Pre-Qualifying III last week, shot a second straight two-under 70 to move his total to four-under 140 and build a three-shot lead on day two of the final qualifying stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2026 being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad.

Shubham Jaglan, a two-time runner-up on the PGTI last season, came up with a 71 in round two to end the day in tied second position at one-under 143 along with Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati (71).

The halfway cut went at 11-over 155. Out of a field of 131, the top 82 players including 16 amateurs and 14 foreign players made the cut.

American Jhared Hack (70-70), who was overnight tied second and two shots off the lead, came up with five birdies and three bogeys on Wednesday. Jhared scored birdies on all the four Par-5s thanks to his solid wedge-play. He also produced a terrific approach shot on the fourth that led to a birdie.

Hack said, “I had a shaky start today as I missed some short putts early on. However, I played some solid golf thereafter. Importantly, I stayed patient despite the early reverses and that helped me come up with some quality shots as I hit a lot of fairways. Tee to green was quite stress-free for me in the later stages of the round.”

While Rohit Baisoya occupies fourth place at even-par 144, sixteen-year-old Kartik Singh, seventeen-year-old amateur Pritish Singh Karayat and Joysurjo Dey are in tied fifth place at one-over 145.

At the end of round four, the top 47 players will earn their full cards for the 2026 PGTI season.


Tags

PGTI Qualifying School 2026Jhared Hack LeadKensville Golf AhmedabadIndian Golf TourPGTI Final Qualifying
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

BJP driven by ideology, not power; Nation First is its core principle: Arunachal CM

BJP driven by ideology, not power; Nation First is its core principle: Arunachal CM

National News

More
Share it
X