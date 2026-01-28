PGTI School: Jhared Hack builds three-shot lead on day two of final qualifying stage

Ahmedabad: American Jhared Hack, who had won Pre-Qualifying III last week, shot a second straight two-under 70 to move his total to four-under 140 and build a three-shot lead on day two of the final qualifying stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2026 being played at the Kensville Golf & Country Club in Ahmedabad.

Shubham Jaglan, a two-time runner-up on the PGTI last season, came up with a 71 in round two to end the day in tied second position at one-under 143 along with Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati (71).

The halfway cut went at 11-over 155. Out of a field of 131, the top 82 players including 16 amateurs and 14 foreign players made the cut.

American Jhared Hack (70-70), who was overnight tied second and two shots off the lead, came up with five birdies and three bogeys on Wednesday. Jhared scored birdies on all the four Par-5s thanks to his solid wedge-play. He also produced a terrific approach shot on the fourth that led to a birdie.

Hack said, “I had a shaky start today as I missed some short putts early on. However, I played some solid golf thereafter. Importantly, I stayed patient despite the early reverses and that helped me come up with some quality shots as I hit a lot of fairways. Tee to green was quite stress-free for me in the later stages of the round.”

While Rohit Baisoya occupies fourth place at even-par 144, sixteen-year-old Kartik Singh, seventeen-year-old amateur Pritish Singh Karayat and Joysurjo Dey are in tied fifth place at one-over 145.

At the end of round four, the top 47 players will earn their full cards for the 2026 PGTI season.



