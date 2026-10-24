Phoenixes beat Saints in GM Sampath Kumar Basketball League

Hyderabad: Golden Phoenixes continued their winning run with an emphatic 83-67 victory over Saints as the Level-II League matches commenced in the GM Sampath Kumar Annual League Basketball Championship 2026-27 at YMCA, Secunderabad.

Golden Phoenixes held a narrow 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter before extending it to 32-24 at half-time. Saints put up a strong fight, but the Phoenixes maintained their lead throughout the contest.

Kanthu led the Phoenixes’ attack with 22 points, while David contributed 17, Sammy scored 12 and Anil added 10. For Saints, Steven top-scored with 19 points, followed by Aijaz with 18 and Bhanu with 12.

Aijaz used his height effectively in the paint during the third quarter, scoring 12 points as Saints attempted to close the gap. However, Kanthu and Sammy combined effectively to help Golden Phoenixes maintain a 57-44 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Saints pushed hard for a comeback in the final quarter, but Golden Phoenixes continued scoring at regular intervals to seal the 83-67 win.

Sixteen teams are competing in Level-II, divided into four groups of four. The top four teams will qualify for Level-I, joining the 12 teams from last season. The Level-I league-cum-knockout competition will determine this season’s champions.