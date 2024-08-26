Pole Vaulter Armand Duplantis Breaks World Record for the 10th Time

Breaking world records is like a child’s play for Armand Duplantis, literally. The Sweden-based pole vaulter broke the world record for the 10th time when he leapt 6.26m to win the Silesia Diamond League meet in Chorzow, Poland.

Sam Kendricks of the United States of America finished second while Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis finished third. Both the pole vaulters cleared a six metre height.



Duplantis’ effort of 6.26m was one centimetre more than his Paris Olympics gold medal winning effort of 6.25m.



The 24-year-old has broken the world record for the third time in 2024. Duplantis increased his height by one centimetre each time he went to break the world record and has been successful at it.



After the Paris Olympics 2024, Duplantis won the Diamond League in Lausanne by clearing 6.15m, but at Chorzow he knew he had it in him to break the world record.



Just at the world record height, Duplantis had a hiccup and couldn’t clear it in the first attempt. He, however, made sure there was no more anti-climax as he held his nerve and leaped past the pole and the celebrations started.



Duplantis, more famously and commonly known as Mondo Duplantis, first broke the world record in 2020 when cleared 6.17m in Torun, Poland. He then broke Renaud Lavillenie’s world record height of 6.14m that he set in 2014.



In just seven days after breaking Lavillenie’s record, Duplantis broke his own record in Glasgow when he pole vaulted to a height of 6.18m.



He broke his world record three times in 2022 and two times in 2023 and with each record he added one centimetre to the height.



With more high-profile track and field meets coming up in the season, including the Diamond League final, Duplantis might have a go at the new world record again.

