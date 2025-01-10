Prannoy, Malvika, Satwik/Chirag, Dhruv/Tanisha reach Round of 16

Kuala Lumpur: Chinese shuttlers put up a powerful performance even as Toma Junior Popov upset Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie on Day 2 of the Malaysia Open 2025 . While the Chinese shuttlers advanced in all five categories of the tournament held at the Axiata Arena, Popov banked on a “clever game” to secure his maiden victory over Christie, winning 21-8 14-21 26-24.

Men’s singles shuttler Li Shifeng outplayed Priyanshu Rajawat of India 21-11, 21-16 to make the round of 16.In the women’s singles, Wang Zhiyi beat Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 21-13, while Wang’s teammate Han Yue knocked out Pai Yu-po of Chinese Taipei and Gao Fangjie overcame Kristy Gilmour of Britain, reports Xinhua.The men’s doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang beat out Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang of South Korea 21-18, 21-18 to reach the last 16. In the women’s doubles, Li Yijing and Luo Xumin easily outplayed Fan Ka Yan and Yau Mau Ying of Hong Kong, China 21-14, 21-14.

Top male singles player H.S Prannoy, doubles specialists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, women’s singles star Malvika Bansod, mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto and Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath advanced to the next round.