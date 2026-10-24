Probe four pending complaints against HCA

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), led by General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy, has urged authorities to expedite investigations into four pending complaints against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), following the Telangana CID’s filing of an 80-page chargesheet in Crime No. 02/2025.

The TCA said the chargesheet supports concerns it has raised over alleged irregularities in cricket administration and called for equal investigative urgency across all complaints. It cited allegations involving forged signatures and club documentation, financial irregularities estimated at ₹92.8 crore, procurement contracts worth ₹8.86 crore allegedly awarded without prescribed tenders, and discrepancies involving 49,628 tickets valued at approximately ₹14.01 crore.

The association also flagged concerns over the alleged exposure of young players’ sensitive data through OTP/Aadhaar verification procedures and complaints alleging demands for money in selections. It stressed that responsibility and legal consequences must be determined through due process.

Guruva Reddy sought clarity on the status of the four pending complaints, calling for impartial investigations and action wherever criminal liability is established.

Beyond accountability, the TCA renewed its demand for formal recognition under the applicable BCCI Constitution and rules. It argued that Telangana cricket needs a sustainable institutional framework, expanded grassroots infrastructure and equitable opportunities for players across the state’s 32 districts outside Hyderabad.

The association also cited the reported withholding of BCCI funds to HCA since 2017, attributing it to compliance-related concerns. The TCA urged the BCCI and competent authorities to examine its recognition claim under applicable rules and judicial directions, saying reforms must prioritise players and grassroots development.