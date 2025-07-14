PSG lost their heads in the end: Joao Pedro on scuffle after FIFA CWC final

Chelsea's new arrival Joao Pedro said Paris Saint-Germain 'lost their heads' in the aftermath of the 2025 FIFA Club Final where Chelsea emerged victorious with a shocking scoreline of 3-0.

Pedro, who scored Chelsea's third goal after Cole Palmer doubled their advantage, was involved in a heated altercation with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and captain Achraf Hakimi. Head Coach Luis Enrique was seen in the scuffle trying to separate the players; Pedro fell to the floor after the Spaniard's contact and reflected on the outburst.

"I don't need to talk about them. Everyone wants to win the game and, in the end, I think they lost their heads. But this is football. This has happened. Now we need to enjoy it because we won the tournament, that's it. I don't want to talk too much about them because you know how it works. Football is this," Pedro was quoted as saying by BBC.

"Everybody was involved. It was not what was best and the end result of the pressure of the match. I have seen [Chelsea manager Enzo] Maresca. I saw he had pushed others and we had to separate all the players, and I do not know where that pressure came from. But this is a situation we must all avoid, that goes without saying. My intention was to separate the footballers so the situation didn't become worse," added Enrique.

Head coach Enzo Maresca devised a blueprint to beat the UEFA Champions League holders, and his young but talented side executed it to perfection in their victory at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. Cole Palmer registered two goals and an assist to lift Chelsea to victory over PSG to become the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup champions.