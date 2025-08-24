Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness, says Saikia

Devajit Saikia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara for having a distinguished playing career, adding that he was a shining example of perseverance and selflessness in the Test team.

Through his social media accounts on Sunday, Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket with immediate effect. He ends his stellar career by featuring in 103 Tests, amassing 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties to become India’s eighth-highest run-getter in the longer format.

Calling his game defined by resilience, patience and an unflinching commitment to the longest form of the game, BCCI also said Pujara’s retirement closes a celebrated chapter in Indian cricket, one that will be remembered for his classical batting style, unmatched concentration and his ability to anchor India in challenging situations.

“Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India’s batting. He showed that it was possible to succeed at the highest level while staying true to traditional values of the game.”

“His commitment to Indian cricket, both at the international and domestic level, has been outstanding. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country,” said Saikia in a statement issued on Sunday.

Among his many memorable contributions at home, Pujara’s 92 against Australia in Bengaluru in 2017, his unbeaten 206 against England in Ahmedabad in 2012, and twin double centuries - 204 in Hyderabad and 202 in Ranchi against Australia - stand out.

In the toughest overseas conditions, Pujara remained India’s immovable force. During the historic 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he amassed 521 runs and faced more than 1,200 deliveries to script India’s maiden series win in Australia, beginning with a marathon 11-hour vigil in Adelaide.

On the following Australia tour in 20/2021, his gritty 56 at Brisbane, carved out under relentless short-pitched bowling and taking 11 blows on his body, laid the foundation for India’s famous Gabba triumph and underlined his courage and tenacity.

Jaydev Shah, the President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), who was also Pujara’s long-time teammate in the Saurashtra Ranji team, also paid a rich tribute to the right-handed batter’s wonderful cricketing career.

“Today marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Indian and Saurashtra cricket as Cheteshwar, one of the game’s most committed and technically gifted batsmen, announces his retirement from all forms of cricket.”

“As President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, and more importantly, as someone who has shared the dressing room and the journey with him, I feel a deep sense of pride, emotion, and gratitude reflecting on what Cheteshwar has achieved.”

“Cheteshwar was never just a cricketer - he is the embodiment of discipline, patience, and perseverance. His batting technique has always been masterclass in classical Test cricket, and his ability to anchor innings in the toughest conditions made him one of the finest batters India has ever produced in the longest format.”

“For Saurashtra, Cheteshwar is not just our most celebrated player—he is our immense pride. Thank you, Cheteshwar, for your priceless dedication and unforgettable contributions to the game. You will forever be the Legend – the Wall,” he elaborated.