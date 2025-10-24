  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Sports

Ranjana bags silver in 5,000m walk at Asian Youth Games

Ranjana bags silver in 5,000m walk at Asian Youth Games
x
Highlights

Ranjana Yadav clinched a silver medal in the girl’s 5000m walk at the Asian Youth Games at the Bahrain National Stadium, here on Thursday. The Indian...

Ranjana Yadav clinched a silver medal in the girl’s 5000m walk at the Asian Youth Games at the Bahrain National Stadium, here on Thursday. The Indian clocked 23 minutes 25.88 seconds to finish behind China’s Liu Shiyi, who took gold in 24:15.27.

Korea’s Jeong Chaeyeon bagged bronze in 25:26.93.

This was India’s first medal in athletics at the AYG, taking the country’s overall tally to two silver and four bronze medals. India have won one silver and two bronze in kurash, and two bronze in taekwondo.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick