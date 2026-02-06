  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

Rapid Open Prize Money Chess Tournament on Feb 8

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 1:40 PM IST
Rapid Open Prize Money Chess Tournament on Feb 8
X

Hyderabad will host a Rapid Open Prize Money Chess Tournament on February 8, to be organised by A2H Chess Academy at its premises in Sai Baba Nagar Colony, Kukatpally. The tournament carries total prize money of Rs 15,000, with the winner set to receive Rs 4,000, followed by Rs 3,000 for second place and Rs 2,000 for third.

In all, 10 cash prizes are on offer. The event will be conducted over six rounds in Swiss League format, following the latest FIDE rules.

Each round will have a time control of 15 minutes with an increment of 55 seconds per move. Open to players of all ages, the tournament welcomes rated, unrated and new players.

Interested participants can register by contacting FIDE Arbiter S. Subba Raju on 9866702431.

Tags

Hyderabad chess tournamentRapid Open Prize Money Chess eventA2H Chess Academy competitionFIDE Swiss LeagueHyderabad sports events
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    7 Best Disk Cloning Software Tested in 2026: One Surprising Winner

    Worried about disk migration? Discover the best disk cloning software tested in 2026, compare top tools, and see why 4DDiG stands out.

    7 Best Disk Cloning Software Tested in 2026: One Surprising Winner

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X