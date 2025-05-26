RCB Becomes First IPL Team to Reach 20 Million Instagram Followers in 2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore is riding high on a winning streak in IPL 2025. They have officially qualified for the playoffs with 17 points from 13 matches. If they win their last league match, they have a chance to finish in the top two. If that happens, RCB will compete in Qualifier 1.

Kohli's team, determined to win the cup this time, is focused on reaching the final first. At this point, there is more good news for the team’s fans. RCB has created history by achieving a rare feat that no other team has managed in recent years of the cash-rich league. Now, let’s see what record Bengaluru has achieved.

RCB Instagram Followers

Not only on the cricket field, but RCB also has a huge fan base on social media. Fans follow every aspect of the Bengaluru franchise and keep up to date with RCB updates on Instagram. Bengaluru has now gained 20 million followers, creating a record as the first IPL team to reach 20 million followers on Instagram. So far, no other team has come close to this.

Before IPL 2025 started, RCB had 18 million followers. But in the last month and a half, it gained 2 million new followers to reach the 20 million mark. Chennai Super Kings (18.6 million) and Mumbai Indians (18 million) hold the second and third spots, respectively, in terms of Instagram followers.

Fans of the team are expressing their joy, showing that RCB has not given up, and this is an example of the passion their supporters have. Meanwhile, Bengaluru will face Lucknow Super Giants in their final match on March 27. If they win, they can finish the league stage in the top two.



