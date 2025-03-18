Live
RCB Unbox Event 2025: Date, Performances, Tickets, and How to Watch
Highlights
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host their Unbox Event on March 17, 2025, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Event Highlights:
- Date & Time: March 17, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.
- Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
- Performers: DJ Timmy Trumpet, Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangarajan, All Ok, Savaari Band, and Best Kept Secret.
What to Expect:
- Jersey Launch: Unveiling RCB's IPL 2025 jersey.
- Live Performances: Enjoy music by top artists.
- Player Interactions: Meet players like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.
- Skill Challenges: Fun games with RCB players.
Ticket Information:
- Price Range: INR 800 to INR 4000.
- How to Buy: Tickets available on the RCB official website and app.
- Live Streaming: Watch the event live for INR on RCB’s website and app.
New Features:
This year, expect more fan engagement with the jersey launch, live music, and interactive player challenges. Get your tickets now or stream the event to be part of the excitement!
