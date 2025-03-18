  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

RCB Unbox Event 2025: Date, Performances, Tickets, and How to Watch

RCB Unbox Event 2025: Date, Performances, Tickets, and How to Watch
x

RCB Unbox Event 2025: Date, Performances, Tickets, and How to Watch

Highlights

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host their Unbox Event on March 17, 2025, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Event Highlights:

  • Date & Time: March 17, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.
  • Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
  • Performers: DJ Timmy Trumpet, Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangarajan, All Ok, Savaari Band, and Best Kept Secret.

What to Expect:

  • Jersey Launch: Unveiling RCB's IPL 2025 jersey.
  • Live Performances: Enjoy music by top artists.
  • Player Interactions: Meet players like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.
  • Skill Challenges: Fun games with RCB players.

Ticket Information:

  • Price Range: INR 800 to INR 4000.
  • How to Buy: Tickets available on the RCB official website and app.
  • Live Streaming: Watch the event live for INR on RCB’s website and app.

New Features:

This year, expect more fan engagement with the jersey launch, live music, and interactive player challenges. Get your tickets now or stream the event to be part of the excitement!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick