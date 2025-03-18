RCB Unbox Event 2025: Date, Performances, Tickets, and How to Watch

Event Highlights:

Date & Time : March 17, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.

: March 17, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST. Venue : M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Performers: DJ Timmy Trumpet, Sanjith Hegde, Aishwarya Rangarajan, All Ok, Savaari Band, and Best Kept Secret.

What to Expect:

Jersey Launch : Unveiling RCB's IPL 2025 jersey.

: Unveiling RCB's IPL 2025 jersey. Live Performances : Enjoy music by top artists.

: Enjoy music by top artists. Player Interactions : Meet players like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

: Meet players like Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar. Skill Challenges: Fun games with RCB players.

Ticket Information:

Price Range : INR 800 to INR 4000.

: INR 800 to INR 4000. How to Buy : Tickets available on the RCB official website and app.

: Tickets available on the RCB official website and app. Live Streaming: Watch the event live for INR on RCB’s website and app.

New Features:

This year, expect more fan engagement with the jersey launch, live music, and interactive player challenges. Get your tickets now or stream the event to be part of the excitement!