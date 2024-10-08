Real Madrid pays tribute to Barca legend Andres Iniesta after he quits football

Madrid: As FC Barcelona legend Andre Iniesta called curtains on a historic career, the side considered to be their biggest rival, Real Madrid has offered their respect to ‘one of the great legends of Spanish and world football.’ Following the news of Iniesta's retirement, Real Madrid came out in praise for the former Spanish national team's star midfielder, expressing their administration for the player.

“Following Andres Iniesta's announcement that he will retire from professional football, Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors wish to express their recognition, admiration and affection for one of the great legends of Spanish and world football,” read the statement posted by Real Madrid.

“Andres Iniesta has contributed to the greatness of the sport with his football and his values, beyond the numerous titles he has won during his career. His iconic goal in the final of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa will remain forever in the memory of all Spanish fans.”

“Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life,” it added.

In an illustrious club career, Iniesta made 674 appearances for Barcelona, in which he scored 57 goals and provided 135 assists, during which he won four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, nine League tiles, three European Super Cups, six Copa del Reys and seven Spanish Super Cups.

Iniesta’s true legend status came with the Spanish national team as he was one of the pillars of a historic La Roja side that is dubbed as the country’s golden generation. Iniesta scored a goal in the extra-time of the 2010 World Cup Final against the Netherlands, which led Spain to their first and only FIFA World Cup trophy. He was also in the side that lifted the 2002 and 2012 UEFA European Championships.

"I never thought this day would come. I never imagined it. Yes, all these tears we have shed these days are tears of emotion, of pride. They are not tears of sadness. They are tears of that boy from a small town like Fuentealbilla, who had the dream of being a footballer and we achieved it after a lot of hard work, sacrifice, of never giving up, essential values in my life,” Iniesta said at an event in Barcelona on Tuesday.