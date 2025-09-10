Rohit does not fit in ‘All Time Indian Batting Great’ list: Manjrekar

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar does not include Rohit Sharma in the list of India’s all-time batting greats, citing that the opener is an excellent batter in limited-overs cricket, but the red-ball format has more weightage when we talk about ‘All Time Indian Batting Great’.

Rohit, who led India to the Champions Trophy glory earlier this year, announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of the England tour. The 38-year-old had earlier retired from T20I cricket following the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

“Rohit Sharma does not fit in All Time Indian Batting Great list because we’re talking about legends like Gavaskar (Sunil), Tendulkar (Sachin), Dravid (Rahul), and Virat (Kohli). Rohit does not quite make it there,” Manjrekar said on ‘The Great Indian Cricket Show’ on Doordarshan.

Rohit amassed 4,301 runs from 67 Tests at an average of 40.57, including hitting 12 centuries and 18 fifties. He averaged a wonderful 42.81 in 66 innings as an opener in Tests, including hitting nine centuries and eight fifties.