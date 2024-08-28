Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja continue to be top-ranked Indian players in Tests

Rohit Sharma remained India’s highest-ranked Test player at World No. 6 in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Former England captain Joe Root remains the world’s top Test batter with former India captain and mainstay Virat Kohli being India’s second best at world number eight.



Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up one spot to seventh in the latest Test match rankings.



Root’s England teammate Harry Brook is fourth with Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Australia’s Steve Smith and Mohammad Rizwan all in the top 10 in the world.



Babar dropped six places to fall from a shared third to ninth after an underwhelming first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi where Babar scored 0 and 22 in two innings.



Rizwan’s unbeaten 171 and 51 in two innings helped him move inside the top 10.



Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim’s 191 against Pakistan helped him achieve a career-high rating of 17th in the world.



Among the bowlers India’s Ravichandran Ashwin is the top-ranked bowler in the world with Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja at third and seventh respectively.



Among all-rounders, Jadeja and Ashwin are the top two in the world with Axar Patel ranked sixth.

