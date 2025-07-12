Root completes 37th Test ton

London: Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul and Joe Root’s sublime 37th century set up an absorbing contest before KL Rahul’s composed unbeaten 53 guided India to 145 for three at stumps on day two of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday. At stumps, India trailed by 242 runs with Rahul and Rishabh Pant (19 batting) at the crease.

Bumrah (5/74) dismantled England’s middle and lower order to claim his second successive five-wicket haul and 15th overall, as the hosts were bowled out for 387 after resuming the day on 251/4.

Root anchored the innings with a composed 104 off 199 balls -- his 37th Test century -- while No 9 Brydon Carse (56) and keeper-batter Jamie Smith (51) staged a crucial lower-order fightback as the last three England partnership was worth 84 runs.

In reply, India started brightly but lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) early with Jofra Archer’s dismissing him in the third ball of his Test comeback after nearly four years.

Rahul held firm with a patient unbeaten 53 (113 balls) adding 61 runs with Karun Nair, who made 40 before falling to a spectacular diving catch by Root at slip -- his record 211th in Tests, surpassing Rahul Dravid’s 210 for the most catches by a fielder in men’s Tests. Captain Shubman Gill (16) fell just two runs short of overtaking Dravid’s record for most runs by an India batter (602) in a Test series in England. A defensive push off Chris Woakes found the edge, with Smith standing close taking a sharp catch behind the stumps in a key moment of the match. The five-match series is tied one-all after India bounced back to win the second Test at Edgbaston by 336 runs.

Brief Scores

England 1st Innings: 387 (Root 104, Carse 56, Smith 51; Bumrah 5/74). India 1st Innings: 145/3 in 43 overs (KL Rahul 53 batting, Karun Nair 40).