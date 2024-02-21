Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Message as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Akaay

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma happily announced the arrival of their baby boy, Akaay, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared his warm wishes for the couple on social media. In a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter), Tendulkar congratulated the pair.

Kohli and Anushka posted on their social media accounts, introducing Akaay as Vamika's new sibling and asked for privacy during this special time.

Tendulkar later took to X to express his joy for the couple's "precious addition" to their family.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!”





Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021.

Kohli, who had been playing cricket in Australia, took a break from the sport to be with Anushka when Vamika was born. He returned home after the first Test in Adelaide during the 2020/21 series. Unlike the previous announcement of Anushka's pregnancy, they kept the news of Akaay's arrival private until after his birth.

Kohli's post explained the "personal reason" for his absence from the England Test series at home. Although he was initially part of the squad for the first two matches and even traveled to Hyderabad for the opener, he withdrew from the series citing personal reasons. This marked the first time Kohli missed a home Test series since his debut in 2011.

Kohli, who last played for India in the T20I series against Afghanistan at home, is expected to return to action in the IPL 2024 season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This tournament will be crucial for him to prepare for the T20 World Cup in June.