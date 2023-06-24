SAFF Championship 2023: India look to build on the momentum against Nepal

Bengaluru: Indian men's national football team will look to maintain their winning run and inch closer to the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship when they face Nepal at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, here on Saturday.

The Blue Tigers thumped arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in their first group-stage match on Wednesday, after Kuwait beat Nepal 3-1 in the tournament opener. Igor Stimac's men have commenced their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup with great energy and they would be aiming to bolster their confidence with another dominant performance against Nepal.

The Gorkhalis, on the other hand, will have their task cut out against the in-form hosts as they look to get their first win in the competition.

India have a strong upper hand over their opponents from the South Asian regions in terms of the head-to-head record. The two sides have faced each other 15 times previously, with the Blue Tigers emerging victorious 10 times, while Nepal has managed to win only once. The remaining four matches have ended in draws.

In their most recent five meetings, the Blue Tigers have secured victories four times, with the other game resulting in a draw. The latest encounter between the two teams occurred in 2021 during the SAFF Championship Final, where India emerged triumphant with a convincing 3-0 scoreline.

In March 2023, the All Nepal Football Association appointed former NorthEast United FC coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Nepal's national team then participated in the Minister's Three Nations Cup, where they emerged as champions by defeating Laos 2-1 in the final. They had previously defeated Laos 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Bhutan in the group stage. Prior to the SAFF Championship, Nepal also played a friendly game against the Philippines, which resulted in a 1-0 defeat for Nepal.