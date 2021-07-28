Samhita clinches U-7 Asian chess title

Hyderabad: She is the new toast of the state's chess fraternity. For a seven-year-old, she shows exemplary talent that is poised to take her places.

Meet city girl, Samhita Pungavanam, who is making headlines after winning the gold medal in the Under-7 Asian Schools Online Chess Championship-2021. Not bad for a player who took to the sport when she was barely three years old.

Her domination in the prestigious tournament was such that she aggregated eight points from a possible nine. Although she surrendered a point after losing to her sixth round Philliphine opponent, Gaye Thalia Ventura, she bounced back in style to clinch the gold.

Her scalps along the way included Kyrgyzstan's Zarylykova Akmarzhana, Mongolian girl Misheel Myagmar and Hematian Mahdizadeh Salma from Iran.

"My aim is to become the youngest Grand Master and bring international glory to India and Telangana State. I make it a point to practise for a considerable time every day. I am thankful to my parents and coaches for their encouragement," declares Samhita. Incidentally, she has been a consistent performer not only at the state level but also in national tournaments. She finished an enviable fourth in the Under-6 National Schools Chess Championship, when she was just five years old.

In this year's Under-7 National Schools Online Chess Championship, she finished second to clinch the silver. This showing won her a spot in the national team that ensured her participation in the Asian championship, where she made history.

Her prowess and talent are best described by the President of Telangana Chess Association, K.S. Prasad. He says "Samhita is a very gritty player whose attitude is in not giving up till the last move. She never allows her opponent to dominate the board. She has a very bright future."