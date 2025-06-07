Satwik-Chirag bow out of Indonesia Open

Jakarta: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament after losing to Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and

Tee Kai Wun in the quarterfinals here on Friday. The former world No. 1 Indian duo, who won the title in 2023, went

down 19-21, 16-21 in a 43-minute contest against the flat-hitting Malaysian pair, who notched up their first win over the Indians in five meetings.

Satwik-Chirag’s loss ended the Indian challenge in the competition. The Indians looked rusty as they struggled with their serve and return against Man and Wee, who won the Malaysia Masters last month and Indonesia Masters in January. The Indians also lacked the discipline in defence and anticipation and were often put in uncomfortable positions and rushed errors throughout the match by the Malaysians.