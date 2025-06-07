Live
Satwik-Chirag bow out of Indonesia Open
Satwik-Chirag’s loss ended the Indian challenge in the competition. The Indians looked rusty as they struggled with their serve and return against Man and Wee, who won the Malaysia Masters last month and Indonesia Masters in January. The Indians also lacked the discipline in defence and anticipation and were often put in uncomfortable positions and rushed errors throughout the match by the Malaysians.