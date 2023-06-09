Second consecutive victory for the Telugu Talons as they edge past Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh

Jaipur: First game of Matchday 2 of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) saw Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh take on Telugu Talons. Uttar Pradesh started the game with an all-Indian line-up. Telugu was struggling to find their attacking rhythm as Golden Eagles were scoring freely in the opening minutes of the game.

However, the game was turning into a physical battle due to which there were a lot of stoppages. Half-way through the first half the scores read 10-8 in favour of the Golden Eagles. Despite a slow start from Telugu, they had finally found their cutting edge in attack. The combination of Davinder Singh Bhullar and Naseeb were causing all sorts of issues for the Golden Eagles as they edged back into the game. The first half ended with a score of 19-21 in favour of the Telugu Talons.

Telugu Talons carried their momentum from the closing encounters of the first half into the.