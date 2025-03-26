  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab beat Gujarat by 11 runs

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab beat Gujarat by 11 runs
x
Highlights

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer shone with an unbeaten 97 as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on...

Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer shone with an unbeaten 97 as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 244 to win, Gujarat Titans fought hard to make 232 for 5 but the target proved to be beyond their batters despite Sai Sudharsan making 74, Shubman Gill hitting a quick 33 and Jos Buttler scoring 54.

Sherfane Rutherford also played a quick knock of 46 but his effort was not enough.

Earlier in the first innings, Shreyas Iyer missed out on a maiden IPL century but his 97 not out off 42 balls (9 sixes, 5 fours) and Shashank Singh’s 44 not out off 16 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) helped Punjab Kings post 243 for 5.

Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans with 3/40 but the home team bowlers generally struggled to keep the run flow in check.

At the top, young Priyansh Arya struck seven fours and two sixes to make 47 off 23 ball.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 243 for 5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 47, Shreyas Iyer 97 not out, Shashank Singh 44 not out; R Sai Kishore 3/30) beat Gujarat Titans: 232 for 5 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 74, Shubman Gill 33, Jos Buttler 54, Sherfane Rutherford 46; Arshdeep Singh 2/36).by 11 runs

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick