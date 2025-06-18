Shubman Gill's technical vulnerability comes under scrutiny ahead of 1st Test vs England amid confidence concerns.

Team India captain Shubman Gil is under scrutiny ahead of the first Test match at Headingley in of India vs England Test 2025 Leeds. The 25-year old recently took over as captain from Rohit Singh. His first test will be to show Shubman Gill batting weakness overseas conditions. He has not been able to impress with his batting outside Asia, scoring only 559 runs at a 25.40 average in 13 Tests. In red-ball overseas cricket, he still hasn't scored a century. In England, his record is especially worrying. He has played three Tests and only managed 88 runs with a dismal average of 14.66.

Nick Knight, a former England cricketer who was able to observe Shubman Gill form in the IPL from close range during his stint as a commentator, revealed the weakness in Shubman’s armour before the Test series.

When I was in India for IPL commentary, I would always emphasize the same thing. Knight said that sometimes with Shubman when you are a bit lacking in confidence or trying to improve your form, the front leg can be pushed across too much.

"And therefore, the rotating of the body, accessing the ball, and playing around the front pad. "But I'm being brutally honest, I haven’t seen it as much in recent times," he said.

Gill pointed out how tricky it can be to face left-handers bowling over the wicket.

This becomes indeed more significant when facing a left- armer bowling over the gate and swinging the ball back into the pads. According to Knight, he is probably well apprehensive of similar pitfalls at all times.

The Dukes ball's unique properties, the unpredictable weather, and the peculiar characteristics of the pitches in England make batting for English red-ball a formidable challenge.