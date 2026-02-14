Siddique, Aryansh star as UAE beat Canada by 5 wkts

Opener Aryansh Sharma and lower-order batter Sohaib Khan struck fifies under pressure as UAE pulled off a thrilling five-wicket win over Canada in their Group D T20 World Cup clash, here on Friday.

Sharma slammed six fours and three sixes in his 53-ball 74 not out, while No 6 batter Khan held his nerves in a quickfire 29-ball 51 (4x4, 4x6) to script a memorable win with two balls to spare.

Earlier pacer Junaid Siddique grabbed a maiden five-wicket (5/35) as UAE pulled things back in the back end. Harsh Thaker (50 off 41 balls; 2x4, 3x6) and Navneet Dhaliwal (34 off 28; 4x4) revived their innings with a 58-run fourth-wicket to help Canada post 150/7 after opting to bat.

In reply, Bin Zafar gave regular breakthroughs in the middle overs with splendid figures of 3/14 but Sharma and Khan anchored the chase.

Brief Scores:

Canada 150/7 in 20 overs (Harsh Thaker 50, Navneet Dhaliwal 34; Junaid Siddique 5/35) lost to

UAE 150/5 in 19.4 overs (Aryansh Sharma 74 not out, Sohaib Khan 51 not out; Saad Bin Zafar 3/14) by five wickets.