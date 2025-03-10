Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge

In a recent interaction, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir engaged in a delightful exchange of shayari (poetry), captivating those present.

Sidhu began with the line, "Fann kuchalne ka hunar seekhiye janab...", to which Gambhir responded, "saapon ke darr se jungle nahi chhore jaate."

Sidhu shared this moment on social media, highlighting Gambhir's enduring presence in Indian cricket. He also playfully challenged Gambhir to perform the Bhangra dance, a request that Gambhir humorously sidestepped, although he did strike a Bhangra pose later.