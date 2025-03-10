  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge

Sidhu and Gambhir
x

Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge

Highlights

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir engage in a poetic exchange and playful Bhangra challenge, delighting fans and highlighting their camaraderie.

In a recent interaction, former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu and current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir engaged in a delightful exchange of shayari (poetry), captivating those present.

Sidhu began with the line, "Fann kuchalne ka hunar seekhiye janab...", to which Gambhir responded, "saapon ke darr se jungle nahi chhore jaate."

Sidhu shared this moment on social media, highlighting Gambhir's enduring presence in Indian cricket. He also playfully challenged Gambhir to perform the Bhangra dance, a request that Gambhir humorously sidestepped, although he did strike a Bhangra pose later.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick