Sport Min Mandaviya leads over 500 riders during 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Lucknow

Lucknow: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya led more than 500 riders during the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' here along with Minister of State for Sports & Youth Welfare, Govt of Uttar Pradesh, Girish Chandra Yadav, Principal Secretary (Sports) Manish Chauhan and Secretary (Sports) Uttar Pradesh Suhas Yathiraj.

Spreading Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of fighting obesity and indulging in a healthy and active lifestyle, Mandaviya said, “Cycling not only enhances one’s health but also builds character.”

The minister completed a 3-kilometre ride from Marine Drive (Samajik Parivartan Sthal) to Samta Mulak Chauraha to 1090 Chauraha and back along with senior officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and members of MyBharat initiative and the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI).

Organised by SAI’s Netaji Subhas Regional Centre in Lucknow, the cycling drive witnessed huge enthusiasm from young boys and girls and 100-plus athletes from the local National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) who also grooved to Zumba performances prior to the cycling drive.

Addressing the media after the cycle rally, Mandaviya encouraged citizens to incorporate cycling in their daily routines to fight obesity and reduce air pollution levels across the country.

“Cycling not only enhances one’s health but also builds character, boosts confidence and shapes the future of our nation. It is not just a mode of transport, but a key step towards a healthier, more sustainable future. By adopting cycling as part of our daily lives, we can improve our physical well-being, reduce pollution and contribute to a greener environment.

"I urge every citizen to embrace cycling, not only as a hobby but as a regular part of their lifestyle for the benefit of their health and our planet. Let us all make fitness a priority, for a healthy youth is the strength of a prosperous state and country,” he said.

Girish Chandra Yadav, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, remarked, "Fitness is the foundation of a strong and vibrant society. For our youth to succeed in life, both physically and mentally, it is essential that we instill the values of discipline, hard work and fitness."

Whereas in Delhi, the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ saw the presence of Paris Paralympics para badminton medallists Nitesh Kumar and Manisha Ramadass. The athletes were in Delhi to participate in the ongoing Khelo India Para Games 2025.

Sminu Jindal, founder of Svayam, the official accessibility partner of KIPG 2025, was also present to motivate the participants. Nitesh, Manisha and Jindal flagged off the event that was supported by PEFI and witnessed participation of more than 600 people.

In Mumbai, Asian Games medal-winning javelin thrower Kishore Jena participated in the cycling movement at picturesque Aksa Beach.

Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across 5000 locations with an approximate participation of 2 lakh-plus individuals. The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country. The initiative is being conducted across multiple States & Union Territories with participation from cycling enthusiasts, athletes, coaches, sports science experts, amongst others.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion), to name a few, apart from celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial and Gul Panag, to name a few.