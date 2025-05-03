Sreesanth suspended by KCA for three years

Kochi: Former India speedster S.Sreesanth has been suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for three years. The decision to ban him was taken at its most recent annual general body meeting and was shared by the KCA in a statement issued on Friday.

“The statement of Sreesanth attacking the KCA for Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson not being included in the national side for the Champions Trophy tournament was baseless and needless. Hence, we have decided to suspend him for three years from the KCA,” read the statement.

Sreesanth had alleged that Samson was sidelined by the KCA to play for the Kerala side last year and hence missed selection to the national team for the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth is now waiting for the official communication from the KCA, and according to sources, he will be taking legal recourse against the three-year suspension.

This is not the first time that Sreesanth has courted trouble, as the previous instance was in 2023 when the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Commissioner served him a legal notice following his rant over an on-field altercation with the present Indian men’s team head coach and former national player Gautam Gambhir.