Sumit Antil sets new world record at the 2024 Paralympics, securing India's third gold

Sumit Antil, the 26-year-old javelin thrower from Sonipat, Haryana, has once again demonstrated his dominance on the world stage by breaking the Paralympics javelin record twice during the F64 final at the 2024 Paralympics. Antil's best throw of 70.59 meters not only earned him the gold medal but also set a new world record, surpassing his previous Paralympic record of 68.55 meters, which he had established while winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics three years earlier.



This remarkable achievement adds a third gold medal to India's tally in the 2024 Paralympics, further solidifying the nation's presence in global athletics. Antil's consistent performance and ability to break records under the pressure of international competition highlight his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. His journey from Sonipat to becoming a world record holder is a testament to his hard work and determination, inspiring countless athletes across the globe.

Antil's success also brings attention to the growing prowess of Indian para-athletes on the international stage.