Sumitra Mahajan inaugurates 56th National Kho Kho Championship in Delhi

New Delhi: Former Speaker of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday inaugurated the 56th National Kho Kho Championship after a colourful program at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the capital.

Indian Kho Kho Federation President Sudhanshu Mittal, Secretary General KS Tyagi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Prachar Pramukh Ramlal and Delhi MP and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ramesh Bidhuri, along with chief guest of the event Sumitra Mahajan unveiled the mascot 'Dhaakad' of the 56th Kho Kho Championship.

Addressing the players and the coaches present on this occasion, Sumitra Mahajan said that she herself played this sport and is now happy to promote this.

Notably, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was an excellent Kho Kho player in her time.

“When we used to play Kho Kho and used to watch other sports on Doordarshan, we wondered when Indian sports would be shown on it. Our games just need a playing area and our children can play it. There is a feeling of love in Indian sports. When one gets hurt, one falls in love with the soil. As we moved into the city, the playgrounds became fewer. We had to save our playgrounds.”

Regarding the Indian Government's plans to promote indigenous sports, Sumitra Mahajan said: “The government started Khelo India to promote Indigenous sports. After Khelo India many players have shown their talent in various sports. Kho Kho Federation President Sudhanshu Mittal is at the forefront of promoting this game and under his leadership, the Kho Kho Federation has embarked on a new path. Promoting Indian sports is the priority of the government. We not only hope but also believe that in the future, Kho Kho will strengthen its identity in the world as an Indian sport.”

Indian Kho Kho Federation President Sudhanshu Mittal said that Delhi is thrilled to host the 56th National Kho Kho Championship with such tremendous participation from across the country.

“Kho Kho is not just a game, it is an emotion for the people of India. It is a cultural phenomenon that unites people. We are proud to provide a platform to talented players to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation of Kho Kho players,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Ramesh Bidhuri said that this National Championship under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation is an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent. He thanked Delhi Kho Kho Federation and Sudhanshu Mittal for organising the national championship.

RSS Prachar Pramikh Ram Lal said that ever since India has been recognised abroad, Indian sports have also been recognised. In the times to come, Kho Kho will make its mark in the world. He said that the Kho Kho game is a symbol of the unity of India.

Earlier, players from different states, union territories and many teams perform a colourful March Past to the tunes of the band.

In the inaugural match of Championship, Delhi registered a remarkable win against Haryana with 4 points.

The National Championship has a record participation of 73 teams of more than 1300 men and women players from 37 States/Union Territories across the country. The National Kho Kho Championship is being organised for the first time in Delhi.