Tanvi Sharma, Tharun promoted to main draw

New Delhi: World junior championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma, women’s doubles national champions Ashwini Bhat K., Shikha Gautam, and Tharun Mannepalli were promoted to the main draw of the BWF India Open 2026 after the withdrawal of some of the top players on the eve of the tournament.

World champion and men’s singles world No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China has pulled out of the tournament after he had to retire in Sunday’s Malaysia Open 2026 final against Kunlavut Vitidsarn. His compatriot, Weng Hong Yang, too, has withdrawn.

In women’s singles, women’s third seed and reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi, who had retired against PV Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open, also pulled out, paving the way for Tanvi to make her India Open debut.

Tanvi will face second seed Wang Zhi Yi of China in the opening round, and if she can pull off an upset, the 16-year-old could meet compatriot PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, in the second round.

Tharun’s elevation from the reserved category means there will be two all-India contests in the opening round of men’s singles. While Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty will be up against each other, Tharun will face Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini and Sikha will face Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante of France in the opening round.

Former World Champion PV Sindhu and the men’s doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy insist that the feeling of doing well at home is something special, and the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 carries an extra significance this time, considering that the BWF World Badminton Championships will be held at the same venue in August.

The Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, will be played from January 13-18, 2026.