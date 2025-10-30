Live
- Telangana names U-19 Team for National Wrestling C’ship
The Government of Telangana has officially announced the state’s Under-19 Boys and Girls Freestyle Wrestling Team for the 69th SGF National Wrestling Tournament to be held in Panipat, Haryana from November 1 to 5. Ahead of their departure, E. Naveen Nicholas, Commissioner of School Education, presented the players with tracksuits, T-shirts, shoes, and socks, and extended his best wishes for their success.
The event was attended by A. Usharani, SGF Telangana Secretary, P. Ramakrishna, Katta Srinivas (Tournament Organiser, Hyderabad District), Beeram Vikram, Mounika (Coach), and Priyanka (Manager).
In the girls’ team, the selected players are Pooja (50 kg), Geetha (53 kg), Manasa (55 kg), Naina Sri (57 kg), Darshini (59 kg), Lakshmi Priya (62 kg), Chaitanya (65 kg), Niriksha (68 kg), Ume Safiya (72 kg), and Mounika (76 kg).
The boys’ team includes Naveen (57 kg), Sheikh Rehman (61 kg), Stalin (65 kg), Krishna (70 kg), Siddu Chari (74 kg), Abdul Malik (79 kg), Kartik Raj Singh (86 kg), Aryan Yadav (92 kg), Abhishek Singh (97 kg), and Mirza Akbar Baig (125 kg). The contingent aims to make the state proud at the national level.