Telangana rowing team to compete in senior national championships

Hyderabad: The 25-member State team, which was announce recently by the Telangana Rowing Association, will take participate in the 39th Senior national Rowing Championships to be held at ARN, Pune, Maharashtra from January 3.

The State team comprises of 21 men and four women rowers along with three support staff.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy met the team and wished them the best. He also appreciated the efforts of Ismail Baig, Indian rowing coach, and said that he was certain that his expertise will help the State rowing team in excelling in the nationals.

Team Members: Men Double Scull: Ramu Anantha Kumar, Nijil;

Men Double scull: Adarsh, Jobin;

Women Double Scull: Hemalatha, Geetanjali;

Women Pair: Bharathi, Keerthi Ram;

Men Coxless Four: Baalkrishna, Hardeep, Rakesh verma, Deepak;

Men Coxless Pair: Gangadhar, Naveen;

Men Coxed Eight: Balakrishna, Parveen, Vicky, Sunil T, Naveen, Hardeep, Rakesh Verma, Deepak; cox: Srikanth;

Mixed Doubles: Geetanjali, Nijil; Cil Men Four: Sai Ganesh, D Bhanu Kumar, Ajay Kanth, Nabil K; Res: Mahesh Reddy.

Coaches and official: Satish Joshi, VV Rao, Aneesh Babu and Manjeet Singh.