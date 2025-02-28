Telangana State Tennis Association joins forces with TPL to organise state-ranking tournaments

Hyderabad: Telangana State Tennis Association (TSTA) has joined hands with the Tennis Premier League (TPL) to organise Telangana state-ranking tournaments along with the Race to Gold Scholarship program for the top-ranked players.

A key highlight of this partnership is TSTA’s integration of TPL’s nationwide Race to Gold (RTG) initiative. The RTG program is an effort to identify and nurture India’s most promising young tennis players, ultimately aiming to produce India’s next Olympic gold medallist.

The last time India clinched an Olympic medal in tennis was way back in 1996, through the legendary Leander Paes.

Through this initiative, young players across Telangana will compete in Telangana state-ranking tournaments, gaining match experience and improving their state rankings. The top-ranked players as of November 15 each year will be eligible for the prestigious RTG Scholarship worth Rs 75,000 in tennis equipment.

TSTA and TPL will jointly organise state-ranking tournaments in the U-10, U-12, and U-14 categories, creating a structured pathway for young tennis aspirants. These tournaments will take place across multiple cities in Telangana.

Speaking about this transformative initiative, K R Raman, president of Telangana State Tennis Association, said, “At TSTA, our vision has always been to make tennis the most popular sport in Telangana and to put the state on the world tennis map. Collaborating with TPL allows us to provide a structured growth path for young players, ensuring that talent from every corner of Telangana gets the opportunity to shine on national and international stages.”

Kunal Thakkur, co-founder of Tennis Premier League, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, “We are thrilled to welcome TSTA as the first South Indian state association to join this movement. Together, we aim to create a lasting impact on Telangana’s tennis landscape.”

Mrunal Jain, co-founder of Tennis Premier League, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, “The partnership is a testament to TPL and TSTA’s shared vision of ensuring uninterrupted development for young tennis players. The state ranking tournaments and RTG program will offer exposure to budding players while reinforcing a strong pipeline for the future.”