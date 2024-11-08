Telangana's Arjun Erigaisi Achieves World Number 2 Chess Ranking

Hyderabad: Telangana's rising chess star, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, has claimed the World Number 2 ranking, drawing widespread praise and congratulations. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in a statement, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Arjun, expressing confidence that he could soon achieve the coveted Number 1 spot as well.

Arjun Erigaisi reached this significant milestone after securing a victory in the 3rd round of the Chennai Grandmasters Chess Tournament. With this win, he crossed the 2805.8 rating mark, propelling him to second place in the live chess rankings. The top spot remains held by Norway's Magnus Carlsen, who currently stands at 2831.0 rating points.

Congratulating Arjun on his achievement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remarked, "Arjun's talent and dedication have brought him to the World Number 2 position. I firmly believe that he has the potential to reach Number 1 as well." The CM also expressed hope that Arjun would continue to push boundaries and inspire young minds with his determination.

This achievement marks a major milestone for both Arjun and Telangana, with the state's young talent now recognized on the global chess stage. Arjun's impressive rise in the rankings is seen as a result of his consistent performance and hard work, positioning him as one of the top contenders in world chess. With this remarkable achievement, Arjun Erigaisi has become a source of inspiration for aspiring chess players and young athletes, not just in Telangana but across the country.