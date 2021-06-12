Barbora wins maiden French Open women's title
Paris : World No.33 Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday became the first Czech Republic woman in 40 years to win the French Open women's title as she registered a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 win over No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final. Hana Mandlikova was the first Czech woman to win the French Open title in 1981.
