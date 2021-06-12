Top
Barbora wins maiden French Open women's title

World No.33 Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday became the first Czech Republic woman in 40 years to win the French Open women's title

Paris : World No.33 Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday became the first Czech Republic woman in 40 years to win the French Open women's title as she registered a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 win over No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in the final. Hana Mandlikova was the first Czech woman to win the French Open title in 1981.

