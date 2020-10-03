Djokovic storms into third round, equals Federer's record of 70 wins

Paris : World No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round of the ongoing French Open after defeating Lithuanian RicardasBerankis in straight sets. On Thursday, the Serbian beat Berankis 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 23 minutes to improve his 2020 record to 33-1.

This was Djokovic's 70th win at the Roland Garros, moving him into a tie for second-most all-time alongside Roger Federer. Only Spain's Rafael Nadal (95) has more wins.

"Of course, winning that many matches on each Slam is a great achievement, and of course it makes me proud, makes me happy," Djokovic said after the match as per the official tournament website. "I always aim to play my best tennis in Grand Slams. I think Federer, Nadal, the biggest players in the last 10, 15 years, aim to always play their best in slams," he added.

"It was difficult for Ricardas in the third set as he had an injury and couldn't move very well," said Djokovic whose quickfire 83-minute win was eased by his opponent needing treatment on a back injury after the second set. "But I felt good just as I did in the first round and I want to continue like that." Djokovic also only dropped five games in his first round match against Mikael Ymer who likened facing the Serb to a snake killing its prey.

The world number will aim to get past Federer when he meets Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan in the next round.

"I don't know much about him, to be honest. I have never seen him play, so I'll have to obviously look at his matches, the videos, and try to prepare myself with my team," Djokovic said. "It's always dangerous facing opponents you never faced before." Shapovalov Dumped

Meanwhile, ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the second round following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto CarballesBaena. Spanish World No. 101 CarballesBaena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed GrigorDimitrov in the Last 32.

Dimitrov downed Slovakia's Andrej Martin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to reach the third round for a fourth successive year.