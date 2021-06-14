Djokovic wins French Open, his 19th Grand Slam trophy

Paris: World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday rallied to win the French Open men's title, beating fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours, 11 minutes, and become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice. It was Djokovic's 19th Grand Slam trophy.

Djokovic's second trophy at Roland Garros moves him one major championship away from tying the men's record of 20 shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. It also puts reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam, something no man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Djokovic eliminated 13-time French Open champion Nadal in a semifinal that lasted more than four hours Friday night.

That might be why the 22-year-old Tsitsipas had the upper hand early, and Djokovic looked drained for two sets. Eventually, though, he started making fewer mistakes, got his best-in-the-game returning on track, served almost flawlessly down the stretch and was able to complete his sixth career comeback from two sets down — and second of the past week.

Indeed, the International Tennis Federation said Djokovic — who trailed 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti two sets to none in the fourth round — is the first man in the professional era to win a Grand Slam tournament after twice facing a 2-0 deficit in sets.