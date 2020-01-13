Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal likely to happen in Jakarta

India's star players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are expected to face off in the second round in the Indonesia Masters beginning on Tuesday.

Saina and Sindhu kick-started the year with impressive performances at the Malaysia Masters before they both ended their campaign with straight games losses in their respective quarter-final game.

Sindhu once again lost to her long-time nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 16-21. Saina had a poorer game as she went down against Spain's Carolina Marin 8-21, 7-21.

Defending champion Saina is set to face Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in her first round, while fifth-seeded Sindhu will square off against Aya Ohori, also from Japan. Last week, Sindhu defeated the same opponent in Malaysia's Round of 16 before she bowed out after losing her quarters' fixture.

Both the Indian players are expected to win their opening matches in the upcoming Indonesia Masters and if they play against each other in the second round in Jakarta, it will their fifth meeting at the international level.

All their international encounters have ended in straight games. While Sindhu has got the better of Saina in the Premier Badminton League, she has failed to dominate Saina at the highest level and her losses include the final of 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, India's other ace player - Kidambi Srikanth, who had a forgettable outing in Malaysia where he had suffered a first-round exit, will commence his campaign in Indonesia by locking horns against the local player, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

The tournament will be played from Jan. 14 to 19 at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta.