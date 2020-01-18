International tennis, fitness camp at HPRC from Feb 1

Hyderabad: The ultra-modern tennis at Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) complex at Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of the city will come alive to top grade tennis with the commencement of a high voltage tennis and fitness international camp by globally acclaimed coaches on February 1.

Being organised by the city-headquartered Academia Sports Village, the highlight of the camp that concludes on February 15, will be the presence of acclaimed Croatian coach, Duje Tomasovic, who runs the popular Tenis Klub at Split in Croatia, and the globally renowned physical conditioner Robert Hrvoje Condic.

The fortnight-long super camp will provide a lifetime opportunity for youngsters to take to professional tennis, particularly those trainees who will be mentored, and subsequently, short-listed by Tomasovic, for availing of the next level of training on European soil, a press release said.

Open to players in the age-group of 8-23 years, the camp will be held in two separate sessions-morning and evening.

The clinic has been so formulated that equal importance will be given to both fine-tuning of playing skills and also making the body stay fit to help build on stamina, which is vital for surviving the competition that awaits them on the international circuit.

Condic was the official fitness coach of the Croatian national football team, when they finished runner-up in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The most exciting part is the unique opportunity that comes courtesy of Tomasovic. He will select the top 12 players from each of the two sessions and the privileged 24 will have the good fortune of getting free training from him at the famed, Tenis Klub, Split.

This follows a workable partnership that has been signed by Tenis Klub and Academia Sports Village, when the latter's policy-makers visited the Croatian club last week. Sports Village will facilitate the training schedule.

Sports Village invite all tennis clubs, International schools, colleges, tennis academies and private clubs to make use of the rare opportunity. Those sending a good number of youngsters as bulk enrolment will be eligible for handsome reduction in participation fee.

Even athletes who wish to work on their fitness, speed and mental toughness can do so under Condic. Registrations can be done online at www.sportsvillage.club