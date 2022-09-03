Serena Williams bids goodbye to 27-year career after US Open loss

Serena Williams bid goodbye to her 27-year decorated career on Friday after she lost her third round at US Open 2022.

Serena had announced the US Open would be the last assignment of her professional career that saw her win 23 Grand Slam titles – the most among women in the Open Era. Overall, she fell short by one title and could not equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

On Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, six-time US Open champion, Serena saved five match points but couldn't do the same for the sixth as she went down against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. After the thrilling encounter at New York's Flushing Meadows, which last for three hours and five minutes, ended, it left the former World No. 1 in tears.

World No. 45 Ajla, who will next take on Russia's Liudmila Samsonova, stepped to the side and applauded her opponent as she took the microphone.

During her on-court interview, an emotional Serena fought back a flow of emotions as she thanked her family, team, the crowd, and her fans across the world for their support over the years.

"I thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't [sister] Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed," said Serena, who played her first professional tournament as a 14-year-old in 1995.

As Serena waved goodbye and gave a signature twirl, Tina Turner's pop classic 'Simply The Best' resounded over the sound system.

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Whoever could rise to their feet rose when Serena walked out from the court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Asked if she would reconsider retiring after her performances this week, Serena replied, "I'm literally playing my way into this and getting better. I should have started sooner this year. I don't think so, but you never know."

In terms of Hologic WTA Tour titles, Martina Navratilova leads the all-time list with 167, followed by Chris Evert (157), Stefanie Graf (107), Court (92), and Williams, with 73, according to WTA's official website.

Keeping the numbers aside, Serena is also credited for transforming women's tennis.

"I don't think I've even taken a moment to realize any impact," she said in New York, responding to tributes from Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and many others.

"I understand it, but I don't really meditate or think about it. I'll have plenty of time soon to do all that. I never thought I would have that impact, ever. I was just a girl trying to play tennis at a time when I could develop this impact and be a voice. It was just so authentic because I do what I do, and I just do it authentically for me," the 40-year-old Serena added.