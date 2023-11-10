  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Tennis

Tennis: Naomi Osaka to make comeback at Brisbane International in December

Tennis: Naomi Osaka to make comeback at Brisbane International in December
x
Highlights

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is set to kick off her 2024 comeback at the Brisbane International in December, six months after she gave birth to her daughter.

Brisbane: Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is set to kick off her 2024 comeback at the Brisbane International in December, six months after she gave birth to her daughter.

The 26-year-old Japanese announced her pregnancy in January earlier this year and gave birth to her daughter Shai in July.

The four-time major champion has not played a tournament on the WTA Tour since the September 2022 Toray Pan Pacific in Tokyo. Brisbane, a WTA 500 event that begins on December 31, will be Osaka's first tournament of the new season.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return," said Osaka, who made back-to-back semifinal appearances at the Brisbane International in 2019 and 2020.

"The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer," she added.

As well as Osaka’s return, Brisbane International organisers have confirmed two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka joining Osaka in the women’s WTA 500 tournament, which has increased in size to 48 main-draw players.

World No.22 Azarenka boasts an impressive 15-2 win-loss record at the Brisbane International, winning the title in 2009 and 2016.

Former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray will feature in the men’s ATP 250 field, alongside eight-time ATP singles winner and Brisbane International 2017 champion Dimitrov.

The Brisbane International will return after a three-year hiatus following the Covid-19 pandemic and act as preparation for the 2024 Australian Open.

“It’s great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer,” Murray said. "I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane."

A record $3.1 million in prize money is on offer when the combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre from December 31 to January 7.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X