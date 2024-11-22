The Unstable Events of a 17-Wicket Day in Perth: India vs Australia

On the opening day of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, Australia's pace attack, led by Josh Hazlewood, dismissed India for just 150. However, the batting performance of the host team was much worse, dropping to 67-7 by stumps and still trailing India by 83 runs. In the previous session, Jasprit Bumrah, who was leading Team India without Rohit Sharma, was the most impressive player with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 17 runs. The 17-wicket day goes like this.

In Perth's Hot Weather, Seamers Rule

On the opening day of the first IND vs AUS Test, the pacers from India and Australia wreaked havoc at the Optus Stadium, which turned into a haven for fast bowlers. With seventeen wickets lost on the opening day of a Test match in Australia, it was the most since 1952.

Australia's seamers, including Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, knocked India out for a pitiful 150, putting Australia in a same precarious position as India's bowlers completed the day at 67-7. Both sides' batters struggled as the ball bounced and seamed in Perth's usual pitch conditions, and Bumrah's team did not give the hosts any respite.

India's Batting Collapse

The controversial choice to bat was made by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah after he won the toss. On a field with a lot of bounce and seam movement, India's top order crumbled under pressure. Young players Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to make an impact, and Virat Kohli continued to struggle as he was dismissed after only five runs.

Unfortunately, after a valiant 26-run knock, KL Rahul was dismissed as India went to lunch at 51 for 4. Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar did the same after lunch, but the slump continued. Rishabh Pant and rookie Nitish Reddy put up some resistance, with Pant's aggressive 37 and Reddy's counterattacking 41 giving India some hope. However, India was ultimately bowled out for 150 in 50 overs.

The Australian Pace Attack Is Unwavering

Australia's pace three, Hazlewood, Starc, and Cummins, were essentially unplayable. Hazlewood was the best bowler, with a stellar 13-5-29-4 record. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh also took a wicket as India's batting order collapsed under the relentless seam bowling, with Starc and Cummins offering crucial support.

The Australian pacers exploited every square inch of the seam-friendly conditions, forcing India's batters to make mistakes. Their ability to maintain a crisp line and length made the Indian hitters uncertain and timid.

Bumrah's Masterclass and The Ball

After India's batting collapse, it was time for Australia's top order to face the music, and India's bowlers did not disappoint. Bumrah made an early impression in the third over when he dismissed Nathan McSweeney, who was playing for the first time. He struck twice in quick succession, sending Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja back to the pavilion. Bumrah's accuracy and speed startled the hosts, leaving Australia reeling.

Bumrah continued his amazing run late into the evening, dismissing Pat Cummins to finish with a 4-17. His performance eclipsed that of the other pacers, including Harshit Rana, who made his debut and was excellent, and Mohammed Siraj, who claimed two wickets.

Rana's Magnificent Debut

Harshit Rana had an immediate impact with his Test debut after making an impression in the nets before the series. After India collapsed, Rana was essential in keeping pressure on the Australian hitters. He bowled passionately the entire session, and his outstanding delivery claimed the crucial wicket of Travis Head. Rana finished the day with figures of 8-1-33-1, playing a vital supporting role with Siraj and Bumrah.

A quick look

With 17 wickets falling in a single day, the opening Test match in Perth has already been a thrilling spectacle. Following the dominance of the pace bowlers, both teams have a lot to think about as they prepare for the upcoming days of play. It will be interesting to see if India's bowlers can continue to exploit the position or if Australia's remaining batters can come back, as they lead by 83 runs.

This eventful day in Perth is just the beginning of what looks to be an exciting Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Fans of IND vs. AUS anticipated an interesting contest in the next few days, as both teams showcased their strengths and shortcomings on the first day.