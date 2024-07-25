Thushara ruled out of Sri Lanka’s T20Is against India; Madushanka named replacement

Colombo: Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s upcoming T20I series against India due to a fractured left thumb. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has named Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement.

SLC said in its statement on Thursday that Thushara suffered an injury to his left thumb while fielding during practice at Pallekele last night. It added that a medical report obtained shows a fracture on the player's left thumb.

Thushara is the second Sri Lanka fast bowler to be ruled out in as many days, after Dushmantha Chameera was sidelined from the series due to him still recovering from a bronchitis and respiratory infection, with Asitha Fernando named as his replacement.

Thushara, who’s made waves with his slinging bowling action, was one of the few bright spots for Sri Lanka in the Men’s T20 World Cup in June, picking eight wickets in three matches. Earlier this year, he also picked a T20I hat-trick while grabbing figures of 5-20 against Bangladesh.

India begin their tour of Sri Lanka with back-to-back T20Is on July 27 and 28, followed by the third game on July 30. The scene then shifts to the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo hosting three ODIs on August 2, 4 and 7 respectively.

Sri Lanka updated squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando