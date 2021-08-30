Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins gold for India in 10m air rifle
Highlights
India's Avani Lekhara won the first gold medal for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the elimination round on Monday
Tokyo: India's Avani Lekhara won the first gold medal for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 with a world record score of 249.6 in the elimination round on Monday.
The 19-year-old Avani, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, qualified seventh for the final but shot superbly to leapfrog to the top in the final.
China's Zhang Cuiping took silver,as she did in Rio 2016, with a score of 248.9 while Ukraine's Iryna Schetnik finished with a total of 227.5 for bronze.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story