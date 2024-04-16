Live
- Police Encounter Claims Life Of Top Naxal Leader In Chhattisgarh's Kanker District
- UPSC Civil Services Results Declared: Telugu Candidates Shine with Impressive Ranks
- Union Minister Gadkari promises speedy transformation of Nagpur
- Logistics platform ClickPost raises funds to launch AI-driven modules
- YS Jagan Receives Grand Welcome in Ganapavaram During Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra
- Dragged by weak global cues, domestic equities extend their decline
- Meta AI Chatbot Launches in India: Features, Eligibility, and Highlights
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao Promises Construction of Nayi Brahmin Community Hall in Gannavaram
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL against closure of Maulana Azad Education Foundation
- Velampalli Srinivasa Rao campaigns and Seeks Support from Singinagar Residents
Just In
U20 Men's Football Nationals: West Bengal seal quarter-final berth
West Bengal became the first team to book their spot in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's NFC quarter-finals as they beat Uttarakhand 3-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Tuesday.
Narainpur (Chattisgarh): West Bengal became the first team to book their spot in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men's NFC quarter-finals as they beat Uttarakhand 3-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Tuesday.
Ahead of the last matchday in Group E, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu were the other two sides vying for a last-eight berth. However, the latter could only earn a last-gasp draw against already-eliminated Punjab to bow out of the first-ever U-20 Men's NFC.
West Bengal took an early lead in the must-win clash after Santanu Naskar scored in the third minute. Rahul Naskar and Shibam Munda added a second and a third in the 60th and 69th minute, respectively. The former is West Bengal's top scorer in the tournament so far with three goals. While the winners finished atop Group E with seven points, Uttarakhand ended their campaign in third place with a solitary win over Punjab on the opening day to their name.
West Bengal will face the winner of Group C in the first quarter-final on April 19.