Umpire Nitin opts out of CT due to personal reasons

Dubai: India’s only representative in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Nitin Menon, has opted out of officiating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan this month due to personal reasons.

The ICC on Wednesday announced a list of 15 match officials, including three match referees and 12 umpires for the marquee tournament, scheduled to commence in Karachi on February 19 with the final on March 9.

Australian legend David Boon, Sri Lankan great great Ranjan Madugalle and Zimbabwe’s Andrew Pycroft were named as match referees for the eight-team tournament.

The event will be held at three venues in Pakistan -- Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi --, while India will play all their matches in Dubai, starting with a clash against Bangladesh on February 20, owing to security concerns.